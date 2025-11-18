Influencer And Singer Dies At 38: Tributes Pour In For Xiomara Calderón Santiago

Tributes are pouring in after the tragic death of popular influencer and singer Xiomara Calderón Santiago. She was just 38.

On November 15, her team confirmed on social media that Santiago had passed away. At this time, they hadn’t revealed a cause of death. However, according to Daily Mail, many took to social media to share tributes to the influencer.

Media producer Jorge Pabon Ocasio shared a touching eulogy to Santiago on the platform. He had worked with her.

“Xiomara became family and a cornerstone of our team,” he wrote. “The void it leaves in your family and loved ones is beyond what I can explain and we are still trying to comprehend what happened.”

Xiomara Calderón Santiago Dies

He continued, “I ask you all to put your parents in your prayers and to always express love to your loved ones, because this teaches us again how fragile life is.”

Meanwhile, Annibal José Torres, the Mayor of Dorado, Puerto Rico, also paid tribute to Santiago and her legacy.

“The Municipality of Dorado deeply regrets the departure of Xiomara Calderón Santiago, born and raised in our town, a talented young woman whose presence left sincere imprints on those who knew her,” Torres wrote. “We send our condolences to her mother, Ana Santiago, who formed part of the Head Start Program of the Municipality of Dorado.”

The mayor continued, “To her, and her entire family, we extend a supportive hug to them at this time of sorrow. May you find comfort in the memories shared, in the love that remains, and in the certainty that Xiomara will live on in every story she left on her people and on her land.”

On Facebook, a family member mourned the loss of Santiago. They said the death of the singer felt unreal.

They wrote, “Today is the second day without you, it still feels unreal. We still hear your loud laugh, the one that filled any place. It feels weird the world goes on while you’re not here. We are burdened by the pain that we have to wait to see you again when we depended on your presence. How nice it was to see you accomplish so much.”