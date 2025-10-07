Indiana Woman Arrested After Dog Found Dead And Covered With Chemicals In Tote

An Indiana woman, Kiley Dodd, was charged with animal cruelty after her dog was allegedly found dead and covered with chemicals and maggots in a tote.

According to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by PEOPLE, the incident occurred on Monday, September 29. The 911 caller told the authorities that someone had “placed a dead dog in a tote, poured chemicals on it and left the tote at her work.”

Upon arrival, Indianapolis Police Department officers met Kiley Dodd, who told them she had found the blue tote near her vehicle once she got off work at around 7:30 p.m. When the officers inspected the tote, they found a dead dog inside, “covered in some type of chemical and maggots,” the affidavit detailed.

Allegedly, Dodd continued explaining that she found her dead dog inside the tote, alongside a note that read, “For Kiley, here’s your dog.” She, however, claimed she had lost the note before the officers arrived.

Lies, Arrest, Charges

Dodd pointed the finger at an individual she believed had carried out the heinous action, the police said. As reported by Fox 59, Dodd couldn’t explain why that person would do something of that nature. However, the person explained to the authorities that she had last seen Dodd and her dog back in March.

Court documents cited by Fox 59 detailed that police officers confronted Dodd about her lying. The woman, whose age is unknown, allegedly changed her story. She claimed that the dog had recently died and she didn’t know what to do with it.

Then, she told police officers that the dog stayed at her apartment, where she hadn’t been staying recently. She, however, would periodically check on the animal, police said.

Then, on September 26, according to Dodd, she found her dog dead in her apartment. She allegedly admitted to wrapping the dog in a blanket and in a tote, planning to bury her pet.

Kiley Dodd, who acted alone as per the police, was arrested. She is charged with a misdemeanor count of cruelty to an animal. As per Fox 59, animal control personnel took custody of the dead dog.

Dodd has since posted her $150 bond and is scheduled to return to court on November 17.