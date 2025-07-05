Wisconsin Politician Accused Of Strangling Dog With Leash Dead From Surgery Complications

A 55-year-old Wisconsin politician, Richard Van Buren, who was accused of animal mistreatment after allegedly strangling a dog with a leash, died from surgery complications.

As reported by WBAY, the Dodge County District Attorney’s office confirmed on Thursday, July 3, that they had received a copy of Van Buren’s obituary. The obituary, which is now unavailable, detailed that the Chester politician had died from surgery complications.

No details regarding the surgery have been made public.

Dog Found And Killed

According to Fox 6, citing the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred back on Tuesday, June 17. A dog, a golden retriever, had been found in Chester. Pictures of the dog were published on Facebook by the Dodge County Humane Society (DCHS).

It was Shelby Krohn, as per the outlet, who had managed to get the dog into her car. The DCHS instructed her to take the dog to Richard Van Buren. He acted as chairman of the Chester Town Board.

A criminal complaint obtained by the New York Post alleges that, once the dog was delivered to Van Buren, the animal bit him. As a result, Van Buren allegedly lifted the dog by its neck with a leash. Then, he allegedly said, “This f–king dog is going to die.” Krohn reportedly attempted to make Van Buren stop, to no avail.

The dog was killed as a result

Arrested And Charged

Two days later, on June 19, Richard Van Buren was arrested and charged with mistreatment of an animal.

Krohn, however, was left dumbfounded by the charge.

“That was not a mistreatment of an animal, that was murder of an animal. And I’ve seen this and witnessed this,” Krohn told Fox 6 at the time. “When I close my eyes, all I can see is those dog eyes looking at me while this man is strangling him to death. I couldn’t do anything.”

The DCHS also reacted to the horrifying news via a statement shared with media outlets.

“We are heartbroken and deeply disturbed by the recent incident involving the death of a dog in the Town of Chester,” the DCHS said. “This tragic act stands in direct opposition to the values of compassion, responsibility and care that we strive to uphold in our community.”