Indiana Walmart Employee Shown Beaten By Mob In Store Got Suspended By Chain

A Walmart employee in Indianapolis, Tikerra Hicks, was savagely beaten in a fight inside the store. Following the beating, she was suspended by the chain.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by PEOPLE, citing the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), the incident occurred on Friday, August 29. A four-and-a-half-minute-long clip shared online shows the physical altercation that took place inside the Walmart located on Keystone Avenue.

The witness who recorded and posted the video, Kind Butlet, told Fox 29 that he reportedly heard the family of a rape victim who was trying to find someone involved in the alleged crime. The man accused of rape happens to be friends with Hicks, the woman who was beaten.

Butler revealed that the group immediately started throwing punches the second they saw Hicks.

“There wasn’t any questioning, no anything,” Butler told Fox 29. “Just as soon as they saw the girl, the whole family came over and started beating her up.”

Hicks, meanwhile, was just coming back from the bathroom when she was attacked.

“I just hear, ‘There she go’ and then boom on the side of my head I feel somebody hitting me,” Hicks said.

A Confusing Attack

Hicks has stated that she has nothing to do with the rape, and she doesn’t understand why she was attacked. Butler, meanwhile, told WISH that the group was confronting Hicks in an attempt to learn the alleged rapist’s whereabouts to confront him too.

The incident could have turned out more violent than it was. According to Butler, some of the people allegedly attacking Hicks were armed.

“There were definitely people with guns on them,” Butler told WISH. “I feel like that’s the main reason why it kind of escalated as long as it did because people weren’t trying to get involved with what was going on.”

According to a statement shared with PEOPLE, the IMPD detailed that, as of September 1, there have been no arrests. The incident remains under investigation.

Walmart, meanwhile, decided to suspend Tikerra Hicks following the brawl. The store chain also addressed the incident in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

“The violence that occurred at our store on Friday was unacceptable,” the statement read. “We appreciate police for acting quickly.”