former-close-pals-of-taylor-swift-may-not-be-attending-her-wedding-amid-alleged-rift

With her and Travis Kelce’s wedding continuously making headlines, former close pals of Taylor Swift are reportedly not on the guest list due to an alleged rift.

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A source revealed to TMZ that Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, are not as close to Swift as they used to be, nor does it seem like they will be invited to the highly anticipated wedding.

The insider further noted that it was a “sad time” for the friendship.

Meanwhile, another source familiar with the situation told the media outlet that Swift and Sperry grew apart because of lifestyle differences. However, no one appears to know what the lifestyle changes were.

Taylor and Sperry have had a long-time friendship over the years. In 2021, Sperry and Teller appeared in the music video for Swift’s song “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).”

The once close pals were last publicly seen together in February 2024.

Although Sperry still follows Swift on Instagram, she no longer regularly “likes” the pop star’s posts.

Miles Teller Previously Made an Awkward Remark about Swift-Kelce Nuptials

Just a few months after Kelce proposed to Swift, Teller gave an awkward response about whether he and Sperry would be invited to the wedding.

“I don’t know,” he said during an interview with Parade. “That’s gonna be – I imagine – one impressive wedding. But yeah, just very happy for them. I’ve known Trav for a while, and I think they’re having a blast. That’s the point.”

Days after the interview was published, Teller appeared on Travis and his brother Jason’s New Heights podcast. While they didn’t discuss the wedding, the actor referred to Travis as his “brother.”

It also doesn’t appear that Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, will be receiving an invitation to the wedding.

Page Six recently reported that Lively is less likely to be invited. Lively and Swift’s friendship seemingly hit a snag after Lively involved Swift in her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

A source told the Daily Mail that Swift has “meticulously gone through” her wedding guest list. This is because “the people she wants at her wedding are the people she hopes will remain in her life forever.”

also reported that Swift and Kelce are getting married on July 3 in New York City.