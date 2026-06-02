‘Twin Peaks’ Actor Dies Suddenly: Owain Rhys Davies Was 44

Twin Peaks: The Return actor Owain Rhys Davies has died “suddenly” at the age of 44, according to a heartbreaking social media post from his brother.

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“It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away,” the actor’s brother, Rhodri, wrote in part in his May 31 Instagram post.

Rhodri shared that “there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death,” before adding that “Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.”

The OA actor’s brother praised Owain’s “love, friendship, and generosity,” and said that the “outpouring of messages we have received over the past few days has been deeply moving and a testament to the impact he had on so many lives.”

“Owain was fortunate enough to have more than one family,” he continued alongside a candid photo of Owain. “Alongside his biological one, he built extraordinary, family-like bonds with many of his closest friends, colleagues, and loved ones. I am incredibly proud that, while he was my brother, he was also a brother to so many others. We know that this loss will be felt by a great many people, and we take comfort in knowing how loved he was.”

Rhodri added that more details about his brother’s death, including funeral arrangements, would be shared at a later date.

“In the meantime, we kindly ask for some privacy as we come to terms with this devastating loss and support one another through the days ahead,” he wrote.

Owain Rhys Davies Has Two Upcoming Films Set For Release

Born in Cardiff, Wales, on February 20, 1982, Davies was known for his roles as Agent Wilson in Twin Peaks: The Return and in Netflix’s The OA, alongside Jason Isaacs and Brit Marling. Per IMDb, his acting credits also include Disney’s Alice Through The Looking Glass, My Dead Ex, and A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life, among others.

Davies also enjoyed an impressive stage career on London’s West End.

The actor has two upcoming projects. One is a drama called La Fantasia, while the other is a horror film called Jeff the Killer.

Co-Star and Friend Pays Tribute to Owain Rhys Davies

Meanwhile, Supernatural actress Ruth Connell took to social media to pay tribute to Owain Rhys Davies in the wake of his passing.

“Can’t write this for crying – I can’t see through my glasses all fogged up. Trying to write this as I have been for days, and I can’t imagine when it will be different – the loss to us all who loved him @owainrdavies beyond measure 💔” she began in the lengthy tribute.

“This was us last Thursday on a last-minute perfect night out in London with so much to look forward to,” she added, referring to a candid snapshot of the two. “Can’t believe he even managed a divinely timed goodbye without us knowing it. So grateful for it as I’m usually an ocean away. But always in touch and just a thought away.”

“Condolences to his Dad, Brother @rhcdavies and his family as well as all of his friend family that I’ve been lucky enough to meet through him,” the actress wrote, adding that “It really says something about a man – the caliber of his relationships of which there is no doubt he was a champion at.”

She expressed sorrow that “the rest of the world won’t get to share in future performances of his, but glad some of his genius is captured on screen.” She credited director David Lynch for giving Owain “such a well-deserved break on screen in the USA,” but noted that “Although Owain’s body of work speaks for itself, he was just getting started.”



“The size of his heart was enormous – which I saved for last as it’s the most important trait of all,” Connell concluded.