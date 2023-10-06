‘I’m More Than My Mistakes’: ‘The Masked Singer’ Brings On A Controversial Star For NFL Night

The diver’s identity is finally revealed in an eventful airing of The Masked Singer.

Five celebrities disguised as fun and charismatic characters hoped to come out on top of Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer. Instead, one celebrity fell short and had to leave the competition, but not before revealing their true identity…

Le’Veon Bell, also known as season eight’s Milkshake character, kicked off the NFL Night by returning for a performance of the Black Eyed Peas‘ hit song “I Gotta Feeling.”

Next, Cow returned to the stage with a few words.

“I don’t have many memories of watching the big game with my dad,” her clue package said. “He wasn’t really around and I didn’t have a lot of positive male role models growing up. I was raised in a house with all women, who made me the sensitive cow that I am.”

“Now as a parent,” Cow added. “I know the value of being present for my children. My greatest accomplishment has always been my kids.”

Cow’s clue package also displayed boxing gloves with a down arrow and Momma Cow wearing a sorcerer hat.

All competitors had to sing a song by a Super Bowl halftime show performer. Cow picked “Treasure” by Bruno Mars.

“Much like a Super Bowl halftime show, I am known for my killer moo-ves,” Cow added along with a pair of tap shoes Bell later brought out as an additional clue.

Of The Masked Singer panel, Robin Thicke guessed that Cow could be Trey Songz, NE-YO, Mario, Jason Derulo, or Nelly.

Next, Diver took the stage, ready to drop his hints:

“As a kid, I always wanted to be famous,” Diver said in his clue package. A pair of high heels were displayed for everyone to see. “I modeled, I acted and, of course, sang. I was always waiting to become a household name. I just didn’t know it was everyone hating me. But I’m here to show the world that I’m more than my mistakes. Being here already feels like a healing experience.”

He then went on to do a cover of “I Ain’t Worried,” by OneRepublic.

For Diver’s additional clue, all eyes were guided to a fan who had a club painted on their chest.

“I’m well-suited for the club,” Diver explained his clue. “I know how to get the club going. What’s up?”

Following the information provided to them, the judges quickly tossed out Pete Davidson and Pauly D as possible identities for Diver. 54-year-old judge Ken Jeong, reiterated his last week’s guess of Tom Sandoval, star of Vanderpump Rules.

After an impressive performance by Gazelle who performed her own special version of “The One That Got Away” by Katy Perry and a feet-tapping performance of Maroon 5’s “Move Like Jagger” by S’more, everyone was pleasantly surprised by an unexpected performance by wildcard competitor, Pickle.

“When I was younger, all my teachers thought I was nothing, said I was a hyper, disruptive kid who had no interest in anything but sports,” Pickle said in his clue package. “It was basically decided I was a bad boy with no future.”

Spray paint, a Joker card and a microphone appeared in the clue package as well as the mentions of working with Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, and Martin Short.

“My mouth still gets me into beef, but that hyper, disruptive kid became a super successful hyper, disruptive adult,” Pickle added.

He then went on to perform “Pinball Wizard” by The Who.

“I bring that BDE, that Big Dill Energy,” chimed Pickle near the end of his segment.

Possible identities of Pickle could be actors Conan O’Brien, Dax Shepard, or Howard Stern, according to the judges.



After a slew of entertaining performances from our mystery celebrities, host Nick Cannon urged the audience to vote for their least favorite performance of the night.

Unfortunately for Diver, he failed to deliver a performance that matched the energy of his peers. As the judges and fans sat on the edge of their seats watching Diver remove his mask, everyone was surprised to find that Jeong guessed right!

Tom Sandoval sheepishly revealed himself.

“Ken was right!” Cannon exclaimed.

Judge Jenny McCarthy applauded the 41-year-old reality star’s bravery for coming on the show.

“You were very vulnerable talking about, ‘You know what? A lot of people don’t like me.'”

tomsandoval1 and FOX

Sandoval faces heavy criticism after fans called him out for competing on The Masked Singer in an attempt to steal his ex, Ariana Madix’s thunder as she competes on Dancing With the Stars. This all comes ahead of his affair that lasted months with co-star Rachel Leviss, thus ending their nine-year relationship.

But hey, everyone deserves second chances. Perhaps Sandoval should have chosen a different way to regain favor in the public eye.