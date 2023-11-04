‘I’m A Christian Girl!’: Steve Harvey Gasps At NSFW Answer From ‘Family Feud’ Contestant

Steve Harvey, the iconic host of Family Feud, is known for his entertaining reactions to the unpredictable responses from contestants on the show. In a recent episode, Harvey found himself gasping in surprise when a contestant offered a rather explicit answer to a question.

The clip of this memorable moment was posted on the Family Feud Instagram account, and it quickly garnered attention. The video shows Steve Harvey presenting a question to the contestants: “Name something you like soft but firm.”

One contestant, Shiela, buzzed in to respond but seemed hesitant. She eventually said, “The P-word,” which left both the audience and Harvey curious. Steve leaned in with a knowing smile, waiting for Shiela to clarify her response.

The contestant, clearly embarrassed, told Steve, “I’m a little Christian girl.” She then mustered up the courage to whisper, “Would it be a penis?”

Steve Harvey’s restrained smile quickly transformed into a broad grin as the answer board revealed “Guy’s ‘Shlong'” as the fifth response, confirming Shiela’s guess as correct.

The video generated a lot of reactions from viewers. One fan highlighted Steve’s facial expression, writing, “Steve’s face is like, ‘Now you know you have to clarify,'” followed by laughing emojis. Others shared their amusement at the moment, praising Shiela for her sense of humor.

Not The First Time

This is not the first time Family Feud contestants have provided risqué answers, and Steve Harvey is known for handling such moments with humor and grace. The unpredictability of the show, coupled with Harvey’s reactions, is part of what makes Family Feud a beloved and enduring game show.

In a previous episode, an elderly contestant named Phyllis surprised Steve and the audience with her bold response to an equally NSFW question. When asked, “If your sex life had a remote control, name a button you’d hit a lot,” Phyllis didn’t hesitate and replied, “Change the channel.” While this response wasn’t on the board, fans applauded her quick wit and humor.

Family Feud has been entertaining viewers for decades, and its ability to elicit unexpected and humorous responses from contestants continues to be a major part of its appeal. Steve Harvey, with his charismatic hosting style, has become an integral part of the show’s success, and moments like these remind viewers why they love watching Family Feud. The combination of the unexpected and the delightful host’s reactions creates a winning formula for the show’s enduring popularity.