Illinois McDonald’s Manager Accused of Shooting Woman After Sending Her Daughter Home Over Trash Dispute

A 44-year-old Illinois McDonald’s manager, Kathy M. Bledsoe, is accused of shooting at a woman who confronted her. As per police, the woman, Tynika R. McKinzie, was the mother of an employee who confronted Bledsoe after her daughter was sent home early after refusing to take out trash.

According to the Belleville Police Department (BPD), the incident occurred at a McDonald’s located on South Belt East. They responded to a report of a shooting at the store at around 4:45 p.m.

As per the BPD, an investigation revealed that the dispute originated from an incident earlier in the day. Bledsoe, reportedly, asked one employee, a juvenile female, to take the trash out to a dumpster. However, the juvenile refused, which led to Bledsoe telling her to go home early.

The juvenile was McKinzie’s daughter, and the mother later arrived at the store with another juvenile female. A verbal argument ensued, with McKinzie and her daughter allegedly going behind the counter and walking toward the McDonald’s office area.

McKinzie then allegedly “battered” the McDonald’s manager in the face and head. During the physical altercation, Bledsoe allegedly produced a weapon and shot McKinzie in the leg.

Charges Filed

Kathy M. Bledsoe was taken into custody while Tynika R. McKinzie was transported to a local hospital. The McDonald’s manager was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. McKinzie, while not in custody, was charged with aggravated battery and mob action.

“It seems individuals are quick to resort to violence to resolve disputes without consideration of the impact their actions have on the community as a whole,” the BDP added. “This was an unnecessary incident that could have been mitigated without punches being thrown or a gun being used.”

A local McDonald’s owner shared a statement with KMOV, addressing the shooting.

“We are shocked and saddened by this attack,” the statement read. “Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our people. Right now, we’re focused on providing support to our restaurant crew and will continue to assist law enforcement in their investigation.”

Bledsoe will be transferred to the St. Clair County Jail for a detention hearing.