Michigan McDonald’s Employee Accused Of Killing Manager After Being Sent Home Early For Fight

A 26-year-old McDonald’s employee from Michigan, Afeni Muhammad, is accused of killing her manager, mother-of-six Jennifer “Jamma” Harris, following a dispute after Harris sent her home early following a fight.

As reported by CBS Detroit, the incident occurred on Thursday, July 10. Following a fight between the two, Harris sent Muhammad home early.

After leaving the store, Muhamad came back moments later. Allegedly, she had grabbed a knife from her vehicle and then proceeded to stab Harris multiple times. An armed witness fired his weapon to stop the attack and then held Muhammad at gunpoint until the police arrived.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital. Unfortunately, given the extent of her injuries, Jennifer Harris died. She was a mother of six and had reportedly worked at the 9 Mile Road McDonald’s restaurant for 15 years.

After her arrest, Afeny Muhammas was charged with first-degree murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and being a habitual offender-second notice on Friday, July 11, as per The Detroit News.

“A life was taken in an act of unimaginable violence,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement regarding Harris’ death. “The victim leaves behind six children, six young lives that will now grow up without a parent. This isn’t just a statistic; this is a family shattered, a future forever altered.”

Online Videos, Previous Conviction

Footage shared online by Afeni Muhammad shows her feeling angry with Harris and her job. Videos shared on July 8, two days before the fatal stabbing, reveal that Muhammad had been sent home early, with her calling Harris a “bully.”

“She needs to understand that just because she’s a mother and got children, that doesn’t mean she can come in the store disrespecting people, talking like everybody is beneath her. She has no respect and it isn’t funny at all,” Muhammad said.

“I don’t snap on people,” she added. “I’m creating peace.”

Court records obtained by The Detroit News show that Afeni Muhammad was previously convicted of stabbing someone else in March 2022. She received a 4-year suspended sentence and ended up serving one year’s probation.

Muhammad’s bond was set at $25 million. Her probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 23, while her preliminary hearing is set for July 30.

A GoFundMe was set up to cover Harris’ funeral expenses and to help support her family, including her six children.