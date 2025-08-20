Iconic Disney World Attraction Is Being Demolished

A beloved Disney World attraction is officially rubble.

Two months after Jim Henson’s Muppet*Vision 3D ended its remarkable 34-year run on June 7, only traces of Grand Avenue, formerly known as Muppets Courtyard, remain.

The attraction, featuring 3D effects, animatronics, and special effects, was the final project by Muppets creator Jim Henson before his death in 1990 at age 53.

Photos circulating on social media reveal significant destruction to the plaza in front of the former MuppetVision 3D attraction. Most of the area has been demolished, leaving only fragments of the surrounding pavement and walls intact.

Aerial photo of the demolition of a former shop in the Muppets Courtyard of Disney's Hollywood Studios.



A structural frame for a facade also removed at top center. past the gate posts.



Some pavement demolition also seen outside the former Muppet*Vision 3D theater. pic.twitter.com/eObiBaut2d — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 1, 2025

Only one wall of the Stage 1 Company Store remains standing. The pavement surrounding the former Miss Piggy fountain has also been removed. This area is being cleared to make way for the upcoming Monsters, Inc. coaster, which is set to drop in 2027.

Meanwhile, fans took to social media at the sight of their beloved attraction getting demolished.

“This Muppets shop used to be incredible! The exact type of shop Disney World should invest more in. It was a shell the past decade, tho,” one fan noted on X at the sight of the image. “Hopefully they saved the Kermit statues,” a muppet lover added.

“I just want a brick from the courtyard,” yet another sad Disney Adult chimed in.

Disney World’s Future Plans for the Muppets

While Muppet*Vision 3D has ended, Kermit and his pals are starting a new project.

Disney Parks recently shared exciting news about the upcoming reimagining of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The Muppets are set to take center stage, bringing their charm and humor to Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

“We know so many of you share our love for The Muppets and know their energy will be a perfect fit for this coaster,” Disney Parks explained. “Plus, as the first Disney ride ever to feature The Muppets, there’s sure to be laughter, screams, and new tunes for this attraction for fans to enjoy throughout the adventure and plenty of Muppets-themed merchandise on Sunset Boulevard!”

Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster, featuring Aerosmith, will close for a Muppets retheme, set to open at the end of 2026. The exact closing date has not been announced.