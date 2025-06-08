Jim Henson’s Daughter Is the Last Disney World Guest to Ride Muppet*Vision 3D

As part of the end of an iconic Walt Disney World era, Jim Henson’s daughter Heather was the last park guest to ride Muppet*Vision 3D.

According to multiple Walt Disney World guests, Jim and Jane Henson’s youngest daughter stood outside for hours so she could ride Muppet*Vision 3D for the final time.

In several posts, Heather was seen waving to fans as she prepared to walk through the attraction’s doors. She stated that the fans are the “absolute best,” and she loves them so much. She then blew kisses to the crowd as she made her way into the attraction.

Jim Henson’s daughter got to be the last guest to leave MuppetVision 3D 🥺



Muppet*Vision 3D first opened at Walt Disney World on May 16, 1991. The date coincided with the first anniversary of Jim Henson’s death. The ride also opened in Disney California Adventure on February 8, 2001, and closed on November 1, 2014.

Muppet*Vision 3D, as well as Muppet Courtyard, Pizza Rizzo, and Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano are being replaced by a new area themed to Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. franchise.

Despite Muppet*Vision 3D Closure, the Muppets Aren’t Leaving the Walt Disney World

Fear not, Muppet fans. Although the Muppet*Vision 3D has ended, Kermit and the rest of the gang will be taking on a new gig.

Disney Parks previously announced that the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will be rethemed. The Muppets will be taking over Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Sunset Boulevard.

“We know so many of you share our love for The Muppets and know their energy will be a perfect fit for this coaster,” Disney Parks revealed. “Plus, as the first Disney ride ever to feature The Muppets, there’s sure to be laughter, screams and new tunes for this attraction for fans to enjoy throughout the adventure and plenty of Muppets-themed merchandise on Sunset Boulevard!”

Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster currently stars the band Aerosmith. The exact closing date for the attraction has not been announced. However, the Muppets retheming is scheduled to open at the end of 2026.