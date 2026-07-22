Iconic Classic Rock Band Rumored for Sphere Residency

There may be a new band making their mark on Las Vegas’ famed Sphere venue.

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Rumors are swirling that Canadian classic rock band Rush is in talks to take the all-encompassing stage. Insiders tell The Sun that the band is looking “for a new challenge.”

“The Sphere has become the premium entertainment spot in Vegas,” a source told the outlet. “All the acts who have performed there have been at capacity for every show because audiences love the audio visual experience.”

Rush (Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Most recently, bands U2 and No Doubt have had success playing the large-scale venue.

Currently, the plan is to “map out a moving roster of acts who can come in and out for the next five years.” As for including Rush in the lineup of acts, “Their hits, history and live performances make them an attractive proposition.”

According to the source, there have been secret talks for “a while,” and there is word that contracts could be signed in the “next couple of weeks.”

If the residency does take place, it might be some time before it happens. Both Pink and Metallica have residencies planned for 2026 into 2027, the outlet reported.

A popular blog dedicated to the group, Rush is a Band, also noted that radio personality Eddie Trunk branded the rumored residency a “done deal” with 16-18 shows planned.

However, Trunk clarified his comments, originally made during his Sirius XM show, in a follow-up remark his X account: “For clarity I have said I have heard this (Rush residency) has been rumored and as of now unconfirmed.. so we shall see. When I asked Alex (Lifeson, Rush guitarist,) about a Vegas residency a couple years ago on air he was not into the idea .. but then again at that time he was totally not into ever touring again. Ha! So great having [Rush] active again and playing great!”