more-drama-reported-between-jason-sudeikis-and-olivia-wilde

Years after their break-up, drama continues between exes Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde.

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According to celebrity news blogger Rob Shuter, a confession Wilde made last month blindsided Sudeikis.

During a Call Her Daddy interview, Wilde recalled a comment she made that she said seemed to prove the relationship between her and Sudeikis was over. When she asked him if he had boughet her a birthday gift, the actor allegedly told her, “What would i get you, Olivia? I don’t even know you.”

Sources close to Sudeikis said he wasn’t a fan of Wilde rehashing the alleged discussion.

“Jason is incredibly private and was shocked to see this story resurface years later,” one insider shared. “His first thought was their children. One day they’ll read these interviews, and that’s what hurts the most.”

Another source said Wilde didn’t give full context about the discussion.

“The narrative makes it sound like Jason simply checked out of the relationship,” they said. “People close to them remember a far more complicated situation.”

“Jason and those closest to him feel the real story is being overlooked,” a fellow insider pointed out. “From their perspective, everything changed when Olivia fell for Harry [Styles].”

Meanwhile, another source added that Sudeikis remains focused on co-parenting. “Jason has spent years rebuilding his life. He doesn’t understand why old wounds need to be reopened when everyone involved is trying to move on.”

The Exes Were Together for Nearly a Decade Before Their Break-Up

Wilde and Sudeikis were first romantically linked in 2011, after they met at a Saturday Night Live party. The actor proposed to Wilde in 2013 just months before they announced they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their son Otis in April 2014.

Two years later, Wilde announced she and Sudeikis were expecting their second child. Their daughter, Daisy, was born later that year.

A little more than four years after Daisy was born, Wilde and Sudeikis publicly announced they were ending their engagement.

“It’s been amicable, and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine,” a source said at the time. “The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

Although the exes appeared to be cordial for a while, Sudeikis caused a stir when he had Wilde served with papers while she was attending CinemaCon in 2022.

The legal documents were regarding Wilde and Sudeikis’ children. They were drawn up to establish jurisdiction.

Wilde later accused Sudeikis of attempting to “embarrass” her with the custody papers.

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard,” she stated in one court filing. “He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.”

Sudeikis denied that he wanted to embarrass his ex. He noted that he had the papers served to her at CinemaCon because he didn’t want them sent when the children would be present.

Since the ordeal, Wilde and Sudeikis have been reportedly hostile towards each other.