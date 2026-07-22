Reality TV Personality Dies After Fall From 28th Floor of Hotel: Yakir Levi Was 45

Yakir Levi, an Israeli-American reality TV personality, has reportedly fallen to his death from the 28th floor of a hotel.

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The 45-year-old married father of three fell from the Acqualina Resort and Residences On The Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, on July 20, according to the Daily Mail.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded to reports of a man falling from the building at around 9:30 p.m. Family members identified him as Levi. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

Investigators told TMZ that Levi was alone at the time of the fall. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working alongside the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death. The outlet added that investigators do not suspect foul play.

Levi appeared on Israel’s Channel 13 program The Americans, a show that follows Israeli expats pursuing success in the US. Born in Ramla, Israel, Levi shared on the show that he arrived in the US with just $300 and went on to build a thriving business restoring buildings damaged by natural disasters.

Per TMZ, Levi’s sister took to Facebook to share an emotional tribute, writing, “My dear precious brother. I entrust his soul to the Creator. May someone wake me up from this crazy nightmare.”

Levi leaves behind his wife and three children. His family plans to bring his remains back to Israel for burial.