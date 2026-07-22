Latest on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Divorce Drama

Some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills divorce drama is heating up this summer, with a scorned ex claiming his estranged housewife is living her best life on an extended European vacation.

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English businessman and talent manager Paul “PK” Kemsley claims his soon-to-be ex, Dorit Kemsley (née Lemel), is living it up across Europe with no return ticket in sight… all while their divorce looms and their million-dollar mansion teeters on the edge of foreclosure.

In newly filed legal documents that TMZ obtained, PK is pushing the judge overseeing their divorce to grant him sole control over the sale of their 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom Los Angeles estate, reportedly valued at around $8 million.

The 58-year-old says that after the split, he moved out but continued paying household bills. Meanwhile, Dorit, 50, allegedly stopped making mortgage payments, despite receiving substantial checks from RHOBH.

He also claims Dorit spent over $1 million on travel and luxury clothing.

Totally normal ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ personalities Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

PK claims the home is close to foreclosure auction and accuses Dorit of “non-cooperation” and “broken promises.” He says he put up $300K of his own money to cover mortgage arrears and prevent foreclosure after Dorit agreed to reimburse him from the home’s sale. PK warns the lender may auction the property within weeks unless Dorit agrees to list it immediately.

While PK has been managing the financial crisis surrounding their home, Dorit reportedly left for an extended European vacation, leaving their two children with her parents. PK claims the kids don’t know where she is or when she’ll return, arguing this shows she is prioritizing personal travel over the urgent situation.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Personality Reportedly Let Kids’ Passports Expire…

Adding insult to injury, PK claims Dorit let their children’s passports expire, effectively grounding the kids while she boarded a plane for her own European getaway.

According to TMZ, PK’s attorney fired off an email to Dorit’s lawyer on July 7, claiming both kids’ passports had expired, even though Dorit allegedly knew about PK’s travel plans with them. Meanwhile, Dorit reportedly hopped on a plane to Europe, leaving the children in Florida with her parents and their nanny.

To make matters worse, PK’s attorney says he was kept completely in the dark, with no heads-up on the children’s travel dates, how long they’d be staying, who was looking after them, or when they’d be back. No parenting schedule was provided either, leaving PK unable to make any plans with his own kids.

Meanwhile, PK is now asking the court to grant him sole authority to sell the home.

While PK is allegedly playing financial firefighter back home, we hope Dorit is somewhere in Europe, sipping rosé and living her best Real Housewives storyline yet. YAAAS QUEEN.