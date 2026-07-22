TikToker Reported Missing, Found Dead Hours Later: Michael Selwood Was 35

Michael Selwood, a British TikToker, was found dead just hours after being reported missing.

Videos by Suggest

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that fitness influencer Selwood was found dead at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“Michael’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “We would like to thank everyone who shared and supported this appeal.”

Selwood was last seen on Saturday at around 8 p.m. in Dukinfield, England, prompting police to appeal to the public for help locating him.

Selwood had over 22,000 TikTok followers, where he posted fitness content and boxing videos. His last TikTok update appeared to be on July 14. In it, he shared a video of himself lip-syncing to “Highs & Lows” by Gabriela Bee and Prinz.

Fans flooded the comments of his final post with tributes to the late TikToker.

“R.I.P Mikey 😪😪 love and miss you forever 😪😪,” one fan wrote. “RIP bro rest easy. Sending my love and condolences to the kids and loved ones 🪽💙,” another onlooker added.

Meanwhile, his final Instagram post from July 14 is also flooded with tributes.

“Sleep easy, Mikey 🥺🙏,” one top comment read. “Rip mate 🙏,” another onlooker wrote.

Michael Selwood was 35.