Ice-T’s Son Tracy Marrow Jr Slammed For Hacking Off A Twitch Streamer’s Hair Without Consent On Video

The son of the Law & Order SVU star has undeniably pushed the limits in this infuriating video.

31-year-old Tracy Marrow Jr is under fire for cutting of a lock of Twitch streamer Malek, 23, without reason or consent.

During a party in Las Vegas, Malek was hosting a live stream on Twitch. She and Marrow were seen hanging out with a small group of other Twitch streamers who were in town for TwitchCon.

Malek stood in front of a camera eating an orange, completely oblivious to Marrow’s impending offense. First, Marrow pretended to smell Malek’s long hair.

Twitch

Then, without warning, he took a pair of scissors and cut off several inches of her hair. Malek was completely stunned. She jerked back and yelled, “Wait, what the f**k?”

One partygoer exclaimed, “What the f**k, man?” as another guest laughed nervously.

Twitch

Malek, clearly uncomfortable, put her hand over her mouth before leaning against the kitchen counter. Marrow nonchalantly held up the hair to the camera. He laughed before asking, “Yo, who wants it?”

Another voice could be heard asking: “What the f**k is that?”

“I just cut off her hair,” before he laughed and walked away.

Later, Marrow wrote in an X post: “I guess [I’m] a bad guy. Sorry Malek my intrusive thoughts won.”

Shortly after, Malek shared her own post:

“10 million views in less than 24hrs is insane.Yes, this is me. I appreciate everyone who has been reaching out, I will address the situation live on my twitch…”

Of course, fans were quick to share their thoughts about Marrow’s incredibly disrespectful actions.

“Ice T’s son assaults Twitch Streamer by cutting her hair off without consent,” said one user.

“The obsession that this new generation has with humiliating people for Social media clicks is insane,” said another user. “They abandon a moral compass and are cruel to people they don’t know for validation.”

Some viewers also brought up that Malek didn’t seem all that upset about her hair being cut. Still, the entrepreneur hardly seems sorry about the stunt and has since been under fire for his actions. We still don’t know what exactly drove him to cut Malek’s hair, but it certainly is yet another bizarre influencer video for the books.