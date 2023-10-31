Ice Spice Transforms Into Betty Boop In Tight Red Party Dress For Halloween

Boop-Oop-a-Doop! Ice Spice flaunted her figure in Betty Boop-inspired costume for Halloween.

On Saturday, October 28, Ice Spice paid tribute to the classic 1930s cartoon character, Betty Boop during her iHeart Powerhouse performance.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, didn’t spare any details for her character-inspired costume. She wore a skin-tight red dress, fishnets, and a matching garter with a sparkling red heart. Ice Spice accessorized the look with hoop earrings, a gold bangle, a diamond chain, and black heels.

The “In Ha Mood” rapper even traded in her usual red ringlet curls for a short black hairstyle, emulating Betty Boop’s hair.

Ice Spice uploaded several photos of herself wearing the costume in a carousel post on Instagram. In the comment section, the rapper’s fans showed nothing but love for her creative Halloween weekend look.

“I just dropped dead on the floor. Deceased 😍” actress Skai Jackson gushed.

Singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter lovingly replied, “my crush ?”

“literally gasped for air WON HALLOWEEN” a third fan remarked.

How Pop Culture Icons Are Slaying Halloween 2023

Ice Spice isn’t the only celebrity to rock a spooky and stylish ensemble this Halloween. Model Hailey Bieber recently took to Instagram to show some skin in a Scary Movie costume.

In the photos, Bieber channeled Carmen Electra, reminiscent of the Scary Movie opening. The model’s lacy white attire showcased her flawless physique and left little to fan’s imagination.

In her Instagram post, the model captioned the photos with a straightforward message: “SCARY MOVIE 👻👻👻‼️.”

Earlier in October, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian shared a sexy bride of Frankenstein look on Instagram.

Kourtney added a modern twist to the classic look by donning a figure-hugging lace corset and dramatic white fur-lined robe.

One thing is for certain—celebrity spooky season did not disappoint this year.