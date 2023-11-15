‘I Miss You Everyday’: Courteney Cox Shares Her Tribute To Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox, known for her iconic role as Monica Geller on the hit series Friends, recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her co-star Matthew Perry, two weeks after his unexpected passing.

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, the 59-year-old actress reminisced about her time with Perry, expressing gratitude for every moment spent with him. She uploaded a clip from a memorable scene in the Season 4 finale of Friends, where David Schwimmer’s character discovers Monica and Chandler (played by Cox and Perry) in bed together.

Revealing a behind-the-scenes detail, Cox shared that Perry often whispered funny lines for her to say before filming, showcasing his humorous and kind nature. She described Perry as funny, kind-hearted, and acknowledged the countless cherished moments they shared.

The touching tribute from Cox came shortly after Matt LeBlanc became the first Friends star to address Perry’s loss on social media.

Perry, 54, tragically passed away on October 28 in an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles. Reports indicated he was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi after playing pickleball earlier that day. Officials confirmed no foul play and discovered only prescription drugs at the scene, although the exact cause of death remains undisclosed.

Cox and Perry portrayed Monica and Chandler in the beloved series Friends from 1994 to 2004. Their characters’ secret romance blossomed into a beloved storyline that culminated in marriage and the adoption of twins.

In Perry’s 2022 memoir, he detailed his personal struggles with addiction, revealing that he entered rehab immediately after filming Chandler and Monica’s wedding episode, despite the success of Friends.

While remembering Perry’s immense pressure during the show and his subsequent battles with substance abuse, Cox emphasized his resilience and progress, highlighting his determination to overcome challenges.

Beyond Friends, Cox and Perry reunited for various projects, including appearances on each other’s sitcoms and the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion in 2021.

Perry’s funeral on November 3 saw the attendance of Cox and other Friends cast members, followed by his burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in LA.

The devastated cast, vowing to honor Perry individually, had initially announced they would speak out after taking time to grieve and process the loss.