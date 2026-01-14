Husband Sues McDonald’s After Wife Killed While In Drive-Thru

A husband is suing McDonald’s after his wife was killed while in a drive-thru in California. He claims staff failed to help her after a “vagrant” attacked her.

Videos by Suggest

On January 8, Jose Juan Rangel sued McDonald’s and two of its franchise holders. Two years prior, his wife, Maria Vargas Luna, was attacked and killed while they were in a drive-thru in Boyle Heights.

A homeless man named Charles Cornelius Green Jr. approached them. According to the lawsuit obtained by Law & Crime, Greene had been at the drive-thru for at least 10 minutes prior, asking customers for money.

Green allegedly jumped through the window of their car and began beating Rangel. Luna left the car to help him. That’s when Green allegedly shoved her, causing her to strike her head on the ground. She suffered a traumatic brain injury that she later died from.

Suing McDonald’s After Tragedy

According to the lawsuit, McDonald’s employees “never called law enforcement or requested emergency assistance.” They also allegedly ignored “visible warning signs” prior to the attack.

“Defendants’ employees had sufficient time to observe Green’s conduct, recognize the danger, and intervene before the assault,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit alleges that Green frequently loitered at the McDonald’s. Staff was aware of the homeless man and his unpredictable nature.

The lawsuit continued, “Defendants’ failure to employ security personnel or implement safety measures allowed Green to remain on the property and created the conditions that led to the attack.”

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that the location had more than 100 police calls to it between 2020 and 2024.

“These repeated events placed defendants on actual and constructive notice that violence, trespassing, and loitering created persistent and dangerous conditions on the property,” the complaint said.

“Despite the history of similar incidents, the visible warning signs immediately before the assault, and the attack unfolding in plain view for several minutes, defendants chose not to take any action to protect (Rangel) or his now-deceased wife.”