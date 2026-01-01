McDonald’s Open on New Year’s Day? Hours, Explained

Maybe your New Year’s Eve was a little too “Auld Lang Syne,” and now you need some McDonald’s to get you back in tune.

Videos by Suggest

Of course, McDonald’s was open on New Year’s Eve, because nothing says “let’s ring in the new year” quite like a drive-thru run for nuggets after midnight (although some locations may have called it a bit early…).

That’s all well and good, but what about New Year’s Day itself? Will the golden arches stand tall, like a beacon from above, ready to revive your spirit after a night of drunken debauchery?

A festive McDonald’s, decorated with Christmas lights. (Photo by Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Good news: McDonald’s will be open on New Year’s Day! Whether you’re kicking off the year with a hash brown-stuffed Sausage Egg McMuffin (seriously, try it with ketchup—it’s life-changing) or recovering from the night before with a couple of McDoubles and a large fry, most locations will be running on regular hours.

A Handy Way to Ensure Your Local McDonald’s is Open on New Year’s Day

Hours may vary, so it’s best to check with your nearest restaurant before visiting.

With McDonald’s open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you can say goodbye to 2025 and hello to 2026 without an empty stomach. Whether it’s a late-night craving or your first meal of the year, the arches got you McCovered—because resolutions can start after fries.

Use their store locator to confirm if your neighborhood arches will be glowing on the first day of 2026…