Husband Jailed for Beating Wife, Brother With Shovel After Finding Them Getting Intimate in His Car

A man is in the slammer after attacking his wife and brother with a shovel after he caught them getting biblical in the back of a car. To add insult to injury, the man’s own mother was sitting in the front seat while his wife and brother did the deed.

David McCulloch, a 41-year-old Aussie, pleaded guilty last week to the violent attack after discovering the duo making whoopee in a vehicle in Tasmania back in March, per The Advocate.

The madcap incident began when a concerned McCulloch sought out his wife, Jacinta King, after she repeatedly ignored his calls, as revealed during his sentencing hearing at the Burnie Supreme Court.

He discovered his wife of six years, with whom he shares four children, in the back of a vehicle alongside his brother, Jamie “Red” McCulloch, in a parking lot near his brother’s apartment building.

David’s own mother reportedly sat calmly in the driver’s seat while the two were caught in the compromising act.

In a fit of rage, McCulloch began by striking his brother in the chest and body, before violently attacking his wife with repeated blows to the head.

The Jilted Husband Unleashes His Rage, Allegedly Using a Shovel to Pummel His Wife and Brother

The spurned spouse retrieved a shovel from his car. He began striking the couple with it, shouting that he intended to “kill them all.”

McCulloch reportedly struck the shovel with such force that it snapped in two.

McCulloch’s mother, finally alerted to her surroundings, sprang into action and tried to stop the ruckus. However, she was shoved into a pile of trash for her efforts.

McCulloch’s wife and brother were both admitted to the hospital with minor injuries sustained during the attack.

Last month, the judge noted that McCulloch’s situation was upsetting. They also characterized it as a breach of trust within the family during the sentencing.

“I accept it was an emotive response to the circumstances you discovered,” Justice Tamara Jago admitted.

McCulloch ultimately pleaded guilty to multiple assault charges. He also pled guilty to charges of cannabis possession and possession of a firearm and ammunition. He received a sentence of three years in prison.