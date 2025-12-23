Hunter Biden Has Harsh Words About Father’s Presidency: “Failure”

Hunter Biden was a subject of controversy throughout his father Joe Biden’s presidency. Ultimately, near the end of his presidency, Joe chose to pardon his son for any alleged crimes he may be charged with.

But that sweeping act of clemency didn’t stop Hunter from getting critical on his father’s presidency and its failings. Appearing on “The Shawn Ryan Show,” Hunter openly criticized several aspects of Joe Biden’s tenure as president.

For one, Hunter targeted illegal immigration.

“We need vibrant immigration,” he said. “But we don’t want immigrants that are coming here illegally, draining us of resources, and being prioritized above people that are actual, literal heroes, that are still recovering from 21, 20 years of endless war, or anybody else in our society.”

Hunter claimed that his father secured a bipartisan bill that would have addressed illegal immigration in the country. However, he blames Donald Trump for sabotaging the bill before it could pass.

Hunter Biden Speaks Out

“And then Donald Trump stepped in six months before the [2024] election, and told [Republicans] that he was gonna primary every single one of them that voted for that, because we’re addicted to the problem,” Hunter said.

Hunter also addressed his father pulling America out of Afghanistan. It was a major gaffe that the Biden presidency arguably never recovered from. Hunter said it “was an obvious f—ing failure.”

He said, “I think that there was a better way to do it, and … I can blame it on his generals, I can blame it on [other] people [for] the way in which we did it, but — and my dad always knew this also, is that the buck stops with him.”

Hunter said, “I think leaving Afghanistan was the right thing to do.” However, he agreed it could have been done better.

“I hear your anger about that,” he said. “And I don’t have any response to it other than the fact that I know that my dad came from a position that 20 years was enough, and it was not in the interest of anyone in the United States [to remain there].”