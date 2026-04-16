Former ‘Hunger Games’ Star Arrested For Assault of a Deadly Weapon

Ethan Jamieson, an actor who portrayed the District 4 male tribute in 2012’s The Hunger Games, has been arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

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According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jamieson, 27, was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly assaulted three men in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun on March 23.

After being called, Raleigh Police Department officers arrived on the scene and found a victim who “reported that an unknown suspect riding an e-bike had fired a shot at their vehicle while they were driving.”

The other two victims were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ethan Jamieson (27) as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims’ vehicle,” the Raleigh Police Department revealed.

Jamieson was arrested on April 4 and was denied bail on April 9. His next court hearing is scheduled for April 30.

This isn’t the first time Jamieson has been arrested.

The former child actor was booked by law enforcement in March 2025. He was accused of resisting a public officer on March 21, 2025. He was sentenced for his 2025 offense on March 26, just three days after his recent alleged assault.

Jamieson Started Acting at a Young Age

Jamieson began acting at a very young age. He made his acting debut in 2009 during an episode of One Tree Hill. He was then cast in the 2010 TV film The Rusty Bucket Kids: Lincoln Journey to 16.

His last known acting role was in an episode of Justified in 2013.

The former child actor appeared not interested in pursuing a long-running acting career. He shared in 2012, “I want to be just a normal person.”

Speaking about The Hunger Games, Jamieson admitted he didn’t know how popular his role was. He said he was surprised when the series’s fans approached him for autographs.

“I knew that the books were popular,” he shared. “But I didn’t know that the move was going to be so big.”