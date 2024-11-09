Humanoid Robot’s Artwork Fetches Circuit Breaking $1 Million at Auction

The first artwork by a humanoid robot was expected to fetch $180,000, but it shocked puny humans by selling for an uncanny $1.08 million. The auction house Sotheby’s sold the painting in New York on Thursday after receiving 27 bids, per The New York Post.

“Today’s record-breaking sale price for the first artwork by a humanoid robot artist to go up for auction marks a moment in the history of modern and contemporary art and reflects the growing intersection between AI technology and the global art market,” the auction house declared, per the outlet.

The portrait of Alan Turing created by Ai-Da became the first robot-created artwork to be auctioned, selling for $1.08 million at Sotheby’s. pic.twitter.com/NRe2o96PRB — Culture Explorer (@CultureExploreX) November 9, 2024

To make things even more dystopian, Ai-Da even explained its thought process behind the piece.

“The key value of my work is its capacity to serve as a catalyst for dialogue about emerging technologies,” the robot said via AI, per The Post.

Ai-Da added that a“portrait of pioneer Alan Turing invites viewers to reflect on the God-like nature of AI and computing while considering the ethical and societal implications of these advancements.”

Turing’s contributions laid the groundwork for the development of early computers. It also played a crucial role in helping the Allies decipher German communications during World War II. Tragically, he took his own life in 1954 after being convicted under discriminatory Victorian-era laws and subjected to chemical castration.

Dear readers, something tells me Turing would be less than pleased with the tribute, but who knows?

The Art Producing Robot Has Been In Development Since 2019

Ai-Da was conceived by British gallerist Aidan Meller in 2019. The robot was developed in collaboration with Engineered Arts and the University of Oxford.

Examples of the paintings of Ai-Da Robot, the first AI-powered Robot Artist, were displayed in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2023. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images for Aidan Meller)

Its artwork has been showcased at prestigious venues like the United Nations and the Chelsea Factory. Additionally, Ai-Da has delivered speeches at notable locations such as the House of Lords and the Founders Forum.

“Ai-Da’s portrait joins a selection of cutting-edge works that — in their individual ways — push the boundaries of artistic creation today,” Michael Bouhanna, Sotheby’s head of NFT & digital art told The Post.

“Together, they prompt a discussion of how we can appreciate the ever-evolving possibilities around artmaking in the 21st century.”

Meanwhile, denizens of the internet were less than enthused by their new art-making robot overlords. “I hope Banksy’s next work is melting this like the T-1000,” one X user quipped over the news. “Let me guess, the developer took the money and Ai-Da got nothing. Humanity will always want to exploit the other,” a second X user mused.

A third user added: “and with that, the sun rises on a brave new world of money laundering.”