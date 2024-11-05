humanoid-robot-walks-robot-dog-at-local-park-in-creepy-video

Our future dystopian nightmare came to the dog park, with a robot humanoid caught on camera walking its robo-puppy.

In footage from a dog park in China, a bipedal robot steps around while leading a metallic pooch on a leash. Unsurprisingly, onlookers gaze in fascination as the robotic figure awkwardly guides the robot pup across the grass.

Shanghai Binjiang Park showcases the future 10 years from now. A Robot taking Robo dog for a walk.#China pic.twitter.com/ibriqr2qE4 — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) November 4, 2024

Of course, this is an exercise in futility. The humanoid robot doesn’t care about getting fresh air, and robo-pooch never needs a bathroom break.

Perhaps this scenic, palatable showcase of a robot and its best friend is meant to obfuscate more nefarious uses of such technology.

Just a few days ago, a video was posted on X. It featured a similar “robot dog” supposedly equipped with a flamethrower.

Robot Dogs Seem Set to Be Unleashed as Part of Our Daily Lives

Indeed, it seems automatons are assuredly to be part of all of our daily lives going forward.

A girl and her mother interact with a ‘Robot Dog’ created by Ghost Robotics in Seoul in 2022. (Photo by Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

China’s most popular mountain tourist spot has deployed a pack of robotic dogs. They are being used to haul trash down the mountain’s steep, winding paths.

Last weekend, the robo-dogs were spotted trotting up and down the steps of Mount Tai, or Taishan, in Shandong province, eastern China. Bemused tourists gawked as the robots carried bags of trash up and down the paths.

A #robot dog steals the spotlight at Mount Tai in east China's Shandong Province, showcasing its steady and flexible movement as it carries nearly 40 kg of garbage during a climbing test. pic.twitter.com/oTwTwIFNVA — China Science (@ChinaScience) November 1, 2024

However, humanity has dreamed of this sort of thing for generations.

Elektro, a seven-foot, 250-pound robot, was showcased at the 1939 New York World’s Fair, and in 1940. Elektro was accompanied by “Sparko,” a robotic dog capable of barking, sitting, and begging for attention from humans.

People predicted this decades ago! Behold: Elektro and Sparko, mechanical man and dog at the 1939 World’s Fair! (Getty)

Meanwhile, in 1950, Elektro toured North America for promotional appearances on behalf of Westinghouse. Later, it was showcased at Pacific Ocean Park in Ocean Park, Santa Monica, California, as part of the House of Tomorrow exhibit, which operated from 1958 to 1967.

However, Elektro and Sparko’s whereabouts after 1967 are unknown. Dear reader, could it be that they’re quietly behind this newfound robot dog revolution?

Of course, only time will tell.