hulu-star-reveals-new-look-after-getting-veneers

A star of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is flashing a heavenly new smile, thanks to a fresh set of veneers…

Videos by Suggest

Zac Affleck shared candid footage of a couple’s trip to the dentist with his wife, Jen Affleck. While The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star was there for a whitening treatment, she also played the role of moral support as Zac got a full set of veneers.

“Been wanting to fix my smile for years and 4 seasons of reality tv and enough internet trolls got me to pull the trigger 🤣✊,” the 29-year-old Hulu star wrote on TikTok, alongside footage of his blinding new grin.

♬ NOW OR NEVER – TKANDZ & CXSPER @zacaffleckk Been wanting to fix my smile for years and 4 seasons of reality tv and enough internet trolls got me to pull the trigger 🤣✊ @drjamesheaton is the best of the best! Thank you for helping make this happen 😄 #noprepveneers

The reality TV personality also thanked his dentist, Dr. James Heaton, who posted a video of Affleck’s veneers set to Sabrina Carpenter’s song, “When Did You Get Hot?”

It didn’t take long for Affleck’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmates to sink their teeth into his dazzling veneers in the comments section.

“That’s my man 😏🔥,” his wife Jen commented. Other Mormon Wives stars also weighed in, with wordsmith Chase McWhorter writing, “Looks good dawg!!!”

Dakota Mortensen added, “Damn those look incredible brotha! 🔥.”

Fans Question Hulu Star’s Dazzling New Veneers

However, other onlookers weren’t as impressed, questioning the reality star for his impossibly white veneers.

“Am I the only one who didn’t even notice how your teeth were before?? Let’s normalize not picking people apart, in life and the internet,” one top comment read. “But Zac, you had nearly perfect teeth before. I’m so confused,” a second fan added.

“Sad that you were pressured into another commercial smile. You already had nice teeth, and they were unique to you,” a third onlooker wrote.

However, Zac Affleck pushed back, replying, “Wasn’t pressured, wanted to do this for 10 plus years. My natural teeth are still under.”