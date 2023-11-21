Hulk Hogan’s Son Nick Busted For DUI

History repeats itself…This isn’t his first one

Over the weekend, Nick Hogan, the well-known son of the legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan, was arrested for driving under the influence.

TMZ reports that according to online records, Nick was booked Saturday morning just before 4 AM in Clearwater, Florida. This just so happens to be the exact same location he was arrested for DUI back in 2007.

Authorities arrested the actor and TV personality under the suspicion that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. It didn’t help Nick’s case seeing that he also allegedly refused to submit to a sobriety test.

Details about led up to the arrest have not been released. However, law enforcement has added it to the, 33-year-old’s record as a misdemeanor. A mugshot was captured as part of the booking process.

(Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)// KIRO

As of this afternoon, Nick has not been released from custody to our knowledge.

Thankfully no one was injured, unlike the more serious car accident that occurred back in the early 2000s in Clearwater, Florida. It was a heavily covered incident at the time. Nick, who was 17 at at the time, got behind the wheel after a night of drinking with his friend, a Marine named John Graziano.

Nick entered a no-contest plea for reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury, with prior allegations from the police suggesting the involvement of alcohol. Subsequently, he served an 8-month prison sentence.

Splash News/ ABC

Additionally, the Graziano family also sued the Hogan family over the accident . It was later announced that things were settled out of court.

TMZ reports that according to Nick’s Instagram page, he was more than likely leaving a bikini contest being hosted at his father’s restaurant nearby.

