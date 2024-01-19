Hugh Hefner’s Widow Claims She Was ‘Brainwashed’ During Their Marriage

More than six years after Hugh Hefner passed away at the age of 91, his widow Crystal Harris is now dropping some bombshell information about their marriage.

PEOPLE reports that in her upcoming book Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, Harris referred to her marriage with the Playboy founder as both toxic and backward.

“At the time I thought I was on top,” Hugh Hefner’s widow explained to the media outlet. She was referring to the time when she first accepted Hefner’s invitation to the mansion in 2008. “I thought, wow, if I just like everything that he lives and do all the things that he wants me to do, then I’m the favorite. And I was, but I just lost myself in the process.”

According to Harris, Hugh Hefner had some pretty strict rules about everything at the Playboy Mansion. This included making his girlfriends come to him each week for their “allowance” and making sure the girlfriends spend the money on making themselves more beautiful. She then said Hefner had opinions on “weird, silly, stupid things.”

“Our nail polish couldn’t be anything but some neutral color,” she said. “No French manicure.”

Along with telling her that belly button rings are trash, Hugh Hefner also told Crystal that she needed to wear the Playboy flag. “That’s the Playboy logo,” she explained. “And those shirts were uncomfortable and cheap.”

Harris also remembered Hefner paying close attention to her roots when her dark natural brown hair would grow out. “So, I’d have to go bleach it,” she recalled. “And it would burn my scalp and I’d have blisters. But for some reason, I thought this was all normal and that’s what it meant to be seen as beautiful in Hef’s eyes.”

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Also Pointed Out That the Playboy Mansion Wasn’t As Nice As It Looked on the Outside

Meanwhile, Hugh Hefner’s widow also shared some details about the Playboy Mansion. She said the famous residence wasn’t as nice on the inside as it was on the outside.

“This place doesn’t really get cleaned that well and there’s mold,” she said. “And it just felt just kind of run down and gross after a while. Too, too many parties. It was worn out.”

While reflecting on her life at the Playboy Mansion, Hugh Hefner’s widow wrote in her book about birds in the house dying from thirst. She said it felt like an analogy for her and the rest of the women living in the residence.

“I feel like I was constantly crying for everything and everybody there,” she added. “All those animals were so depressed and sad-looking. It was all an illusion. I don’t even know if I was happy, to be honest.”