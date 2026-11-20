Miley Cyrus could be preparing to walk down the aisle for the second time, as a new report claims the singer will marry her fiancé, Maxx Morando, this weekend.

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According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the plans have revealed that the couple will exchange vows in Southern California over the coming weekend.

However, Miley and Maxx have kept details of their reported wedding firmly under wraps. Neither the couple nor their representatives have publicly confirmed the reported ceremony, and the venue, guest list and other arrangements remain unknown.

Miley Cyrus Sang ‘Let’s Get Married’ On Stage With Maxx

The wedding news comes just weeks after Miley seemingly offered fans a glimpse of her romantic plans. Last month, the 33-year-old singer invited Maxx onstage during her Hollywood Bowl performance. There, the pair performed their song, “Let’s Get Married.”

The moment has taken on fresh significance following TMZ’s report, although the performance alone does not confirm the couple’s wedding plans.

Miley and Maxx announced their engagement in 2025. The singer later revealed that her musician fiancé completely surprised her with his proposal.

The couple have largely maintained a relatively private relationship since they first sparked romance rumours in 2021. Maxx, 28, works as a musician and drummer, while Miley continues to enjoy success as one of pop music’s biggest stars.

If the reported wedding goes ahead, it will mark Miley’s second marriage. She previously married actor Liam Hemsworth in December 2018. However, the pair separated in 2019, less than a year after their wedding.

For now, fans await further details as Miley and Maxx reportedly prepare for their big weekend. The couple have yet to publicly confirm their marriage.