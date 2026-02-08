huge-ransom-demand-for-nancy-guthrie-revealed-by-local-tv-station

The individuals claiming to have kidnapped Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, are demanding a shocking ransom, a local TV station reported.

“Multiple ransom notes have been sent out to the media, including one that was sent to us,” JJ McKinney of Tucson, Arizona, ABC affiliate KGUN9 revealed.

“In the letter, the potential kidnappers demanded that the Guthries pay them $6 million before this Monday,” McKinney added.

The ransom note stated that Nancy Guthrie’s life is in danger if the deadline, set for 5 p.m. local time on Monday, is not met, according to the report.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, issued a plea Saturday night. They urged the anonymous suspects to return their mother.

“We received your message, and we understand,” the Today host said in an Instagram video with her brother and sister.

“We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her,” she added. Savannah confirmed that her mother’s return is “very valuable to us” and “we will pay,” stating, “This is the only way we will have peace.”

Today Marks the Eighth Day of the Search for Nancy Guthrie

Sunday marks day eight of the search for Nancy, last seen on Jan. 31 after dinner and game night at her daughter Annie’s home. She was reported missing around noon on Feb. 1.

On Saturday, police conducted another sweep of Annie’s and Nancy’s homes in Tucson. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the reason for the search or if anything was recovered.

NBC host Savannah Guthrie and mother, Nancy Guthrie, in 2023. (Photo by Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Fox News reported that Nancy Guthrie’s pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple devices exactly one week ago this morning.

On Saturday morning, two plainclothes officers visited a gas station near Nancy Guthrie’s home, per the outlet. Fox News also reported that the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are now searching for an unidentified male in connection with the case.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office stated that the investigation is ongoing, with no suspects or persons of interest identified as of Saturday night.