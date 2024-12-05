How Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift on the ‘Fortnight’ Music Video Set

In a recent interview with People, Rodrigo Prieto spoke highly of Travis Kelce and his support for his Grammy winning girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

During the chat, Prieto, who served as the cinematographer for the “Fortnight” music video that Swift directed, said Kelce showed up to the set to watch his girlfriend at work.

(Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

“Travis is a lovely man. They both are,” he said. “I would say that it seems like their parents educated them well. They are not just polite, but actually interested in what others have to say.”

He added, “I think she felt very supported by his presence, and probably also proud to show him what she does, and the kind of leader she is.”

Swift confirmed as much when she accepted the VMA for Video of the Year alongside her collaborator, Post Malone.

“It was actually the most fun video to make. Something that I’ll always remember is, when I would finish a take, and I would say ‘cut,’ and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it,” she said. “That one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic,” Swift continued, “so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot, because I’ll always remember that.”

Prieto Speaks Highly of Taylor Swift’s Artistry

Prieto had only positive things to say about the singer. He told the outlet that “she does her research and thinks deeply about the concepts and ideas she comes up with.”

He further acknowledged Swift’s directorial ability.

“It did not seem to be a musician pretending to be a director, it felt like I was talking to someone who had deep experience in that role,” he said.

“She makes her own kind of touchdowns!” he added. “And her crew follows her lead, not only because she is the boss, but because she has demonstrated to be a strong and inspired director.”