Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats 2025 — See the Full Lineup

With the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade set to kick off Thursday morning, here is the complete lineup of this year’s floats.
A total of 28 floats will be in the parade.
Among the floats appearing in this year’s parade is the 1-2-3 Sesame Street. Sesame Street will be celebrating its 49th appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Another iconic float will be Camp Snoopy. This will be the sixth version of the Peanuts float in the parade. The first was in 1967.
There are also seven new floats debuting at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They are the Brick-tastic Winter Mountain, Friends-giving in POPCITY, Master Chocolatier, The Counting Sheep Dream Generator, The Ice of Ice and Wonder, The Littlest Float, and the Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things.
See the complete list of floats below.
- 1-2-3 Sesame Street
- Big Turkey Specacular
- Birds of a Feather Stream Together
- Brick-tastic Winter Mountain
- Camp Snoopy
- Candy Cosmos
- Colossal Wave of Wonder
- Deck the Halls
- Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest
- Fantasy Chocolate Factory
- Friends-giving in POPCITY
- Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party
- Harvest in the Valley
- Heartwarming Holiday Countdown
- Jolly Polly Pirate Ship
- Magic Meets the Seas
- Master Chocolatier Ballroom
- Palace of Sweets
- Pasta Knight
- PINelope
- Santa’s Sleigh
- The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator
- The Land of Ice and Wonder
- The Littlest Float
- Tom Turkey
- Upside Down Invasion Wonderous World of Wildlife
- World of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
When and Where Is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will officially kick off at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT and will run until noon. The parade’s route is 2.5 miles, from New York City’s 77th & Central Park West south to 34th Street-Herald Square.
Among those performing at the parade are Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, and Taylor Momsen. Multiple U.S. Olympians will also appear, including Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha and U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace.
Those watching the parade from home can live on NBC and Peacock. Both will air a primetime special, “Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. This presentation will give viewers an exclusive look at floats, balloons and bands in the parade.