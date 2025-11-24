Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats 2025 — See the Full Lineup

With the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade set to kick off Thursday morning, here is the complete lineup of this year’s floats.

Videos by Suggest

A total of 28 floats will be in the parade.

The traditional Thanksgiving bird float leads the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with performers holding illuminated letters spelling ‘Macy’s Parade,’ as large balloons, including Minnie Mouse, follow behind on a rainy day in New York, United States, on Nov. 28, 2024 (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Among the floats appearing in this year’s parade is the 1-2-3 Sesame Street. Sesame Street will be celebrating its 49th appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Another iconic float will be Camp Snoopy. This will be the sixth version of the Peanuts float in the parade. The first was in 1967.

There are also seven new floats debuting at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They are the Brick-tastic Winter Mountain, Friends-giving in POPCITY, Master Chocolatier, The Counting Sheep Dream Generator, The Ice of Ice and Wonder, The Littlest Float, and the Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things.

See the complete list of floats below.

1-2-3 Sesame Street

Big Turkey Specacular

Birds of a Feather Stream Together

Brick-tastic Winter Mountain

Camp Snoopy

Candy Cosmos

Colossal Wave of Wonder

Deck the Halls

Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest

Fantasy Chocolate Factory

Friends-giving in POPCITY

Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party

Harvest in the Valley

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

Jolly Polly Pirate Ship

Magic Meets the Seas

Master Chocolatier Ballroom

Palace of Sweets

Pasta Knight

PINelope

Santa’s Sleigh

The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator

The Land of Ice and Wonder

The Littlest Float

Tom Turkey

Upside Down Invasion Wonderous World of Wildlife

World of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

When and Where Is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will officially kick off at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT and will run until noon. The parade’s route is 2.5 miles, from New York City’s 77th & Central Park West south to 34th Street-Herald Square.

Among those performing at the parade are Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, and Taylor Momsen. Multiple U.S. Olympians will also appear, including Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha and U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace.

Those watching the parade from home can live on NBC and Peacock. Both will air a primetime special, “Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. This presentation will give viewers an exclusive look at floats, balloons and bands in the parade.