This Clever Hack Will Let You Know If Your Egg Is Perfectly Hard-Boiled

Honestly, we’d give anything to never have to hard boil eggs again. Let’s face it, while most recipes claim that boiling an egg for 10 minutes will result in a lush, yolky center, there is always a degree of uncertainty. When you have a plethora of tips online for getting foolproof hard-boiled eggs, it’s hard not to have trust issues.

You can, of course, dial down the difficulty and make hard-boiled eggs without boiling them. However, then you will be plagued with the question of whether your eggs have been “boiled” to perfection. There’s nothing worse than spending your morning playing a guessing game.

Thankfully, one Reddit user found a way to sidestep the confusion. Discover their genius trick for determining when an egg is perfectly hard-boiled.

How To Tell If Your Eggs Are Hard-Boiled

Breaking the egg seems the obvious solution. Unfortunately, if you risk wasting eggs if you undercooked them. So, how do you tell if an egg has been boiled without breaking it? One Reddit user shared a simple for tip for knowing when your eggs are done without the risk of cracking them early.

To determine whether or not an egg is hard-boiled, the user spins the egg rapidly on the counter. During the video, we see the egg spin evenly and suddenly shift upright, signaling that it’s hard-boiled to perfection.

One user commented, “Another method is to spin it and then stop it for a second. If it keeps spinning after you stopped it, it’s raw. Otherwise it’s hard-boiled.” They explained the “Reason behind it is the liquid inside is still spinning.”

According to some users who have used the spin test before, the standing up of the eggs is not essential to the process. Rather, it’s the spinning that matters. As one user noted, “Hard-boiled egg will spin easy period.” However, if the egg wobbles while spinning, it’s probably still raw.

Regardless, we love this foolproof way of checking whether hard-boiled eggs are cooked to perfection. Now we have an excuse to spin eggs right ’round, like a record!

