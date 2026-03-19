How To Score Free Cheesecake From the Cheesecake Factory on April Fool’s Day

The Cheesecake Factory is offering free cheesecake to promote its new rewards app, and yes, it’s happening on April Fool’s Day.

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No, you’re not being pranked. According to a press release via PEOPLE, members of the Cheesecake Rewards™ program who download and log into the app will get a free slice of cheesecake as their very first reward, redeemable starting April 1.

The new rewards app, now on the App Store and Google Play, is your one-stop shop for all things Cheesecake Factory. You can make reservations, drool over the menu, order for pickup, and reorder your go-to meals, all while watching those sweet rewards stack up.

Various flavored cheesecakes sit in a display case at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Users can also turn on notifications for updates and reward alerts. The app launches alongside the restaurant’s new seasonal menu, marking the brand’s latest step in modernizing the guest experience.

“With the addition of these menu items, The Cheesecake Factory celebrates 250+ dishes on the menu, ensuring there is something for every guest who comes to visit,” the restaurant recently boasted. It added that it “updates its menu twice per year to keep it fresh and interesting.”

Still, have no fear. Despite the oddly placed promotion day of April 1, this is no joke. Free cheesecake awaits.