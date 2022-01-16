Follow This One Simple Hack To Get The Crispest Pan Fried Potatoes You’ve Ever Tasted

Whether it’s classic baked fries or dinner-worthy roasted melting potatoes, the humble spud can make some captivating side dishes that go well with just about anything. However, getting the perfectly crisp golden-brown fried potato seems to be a mystery.

For many home cooks, soggy, mushy potatoes with burn marks are all too familiar. But, with celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge’s make-ahead hack, you’ll be enjoying the crispiest skillet fried potatoes you’ve ever tasted.

The Secret to Extra Crispy Skillet Fried Potatoes

Even though the Irish chef’s clever make-ahead hack is simple, it requires patience. However, if you love crispy golden crowns encased inside pillowy, tender centers, it is well worth the wait. So, what’s the secret? He boils the potatoes ahead of time then lets them cool before frying them.

Although these extra steps may seem slightly tedious, they’re crucial if you want a golden, crispy crust. Boiling and cooling the potatoes prior to frying will expedite the cooking process, which is a key factor in crispy, evenly cooked potatoes.

When the potatoes are completely cool, Fassnidge explained that magic occurs in the pan. “When you fry them in the hot oil, the starch explodes into just pure, crispy joy,” he said on the Australian cooking show The Cook Up with Adam Law.

In terms of the best crispy potatoes, boiling them before frying them provides the best surface for crisping. According to Fassnidge, when starch firms up, the surface of the potato cooks more evenly.

So how can you level up your pan-fried potatoes at home–taking them from good to great? Check out some helpful tips below.

Chef Colin Fassnidge Crispy Pan Fried Potatoes Recipe

While on The Cook Up with Adam Liaw, chef Fassnidge explained, that you can either peel the potatoes or leave the skin on. So, if you’d rather skip this step, you certainly can. He next shared that what you’ll want to do is slice your potatoes into wedges. “You put it in some cold water, a little bit of salt. Bring it up to the boil. Simmer it ’til the potato starts to break up.”

Fassidge explained that while it may sound counter-intuitive to break up the potatoes and soften them, you want the starchy bits. According to him, the starch is what makes the potatoes so crispy.

“What you can do is, even the night before, put them [the potatoes] in the fridge. The starch goes cold. When you fry them in the hot oil, the starch explodes into just pure, crispy joy,” the Irish chef shared.

As Fassnidge pointed out, adding a bit of chill will transform the dish, but don’t forget to add flavor, too. For a rich, out-of-this-world flavor, chef Fassnidge added butter to the potatoes and then tosses them in thyme, rosemary, and garlic.

