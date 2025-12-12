How to Get Krispy Kreme’s New Christmas Donuts Before They’re Gone

Good grief! Krispy Kreme has teamed up with a very special partner for this year’s Christmas donuts…

Indeed, it’s the great donuts, Charlie Brown. Krispy Kreme has dropped its new Peanuts collection, featuring three all-new doughnuts and two returning fan favorites.

Of course, the collab makes a lot of sense. From finding the biggest pumpkin to the saddest (but most loved) Christmas tree (and the occasional Thanksgiving cannibalism), Charlie Brown and his friends have been a staple of the holiday season for decades.

The Peanuts collection will be available for a limited time in a custom dozen box at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide. The collection includes three brand-new doughnut creations.

Snoopy Cookies & Kreme—A Snoopy-shaped doughnut that looks too good to be eaten by the Red Baron, filled with Cookies & Kreme, dipped in vanilla icing, and decorated with Snoopy’s adorable face.

Charlie Brown Ornament—a shell doughnut stuffed with brownie batter-flavored filling, dipped in vanilla icing, and topped with a chocolate buttercream zig-zag and ornament hook.

Christmas Wreath—An Original Glazed donut dressed up in holiday style with a buttercreme-flavored green swirl, yellow sprinkles, and a festive Snoopy and Woodstock sugar duo.

But that’s not all—Krispy Kreme is also bringing back a couple of familiar faces. The Santa Belly Doughnut is returning to town, filled with White Kreme and topped with chocolate-flavored buttercream. Joining it is the Holiday Sprinkle Doughnut, an Original Glazed dipped in chocolate icing and festive sprinkles.

Donut Lovers React to Krispy Kreme’s 2025 Christmas Offerings

“The new Krispy Kreme x Peanuts doughnuts are even more adorable than I expected,” junkfood guru Snackolator gushed in his post about the Christmas offering.

Of course, Snackolator’s post about Krispy Kreme’s Peanuts Christmas donuts delighted fans.

“Omg Christmas came early this year,” one pastry lover wrote in the comments section. “Best collab,” a second fan declared. “Yes, please! Make sure the stores don’t go low on them,” a third donut aficionado advised.

The Krispy Kreme x Peanuts collection is available in participating locations and select grocery stores now through December 24.