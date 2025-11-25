Cannibalism in ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’? Explaining the Controversy

For decades, families have cozied up around the TV to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, blissfully unaware of the dark secret hiding in plain sight. Each year, they’ve unknowingly witnessed the ultimate taboo… cannibalism.

Could it be that what seems like a heartwarming Thanksgiving special for the whole family hides a dark, twisted secret? Beneath the cheerful facade lies a sinister plot—to condition generations of Americans into accepting the unthinkable: feasting on their own kind.

The 1973 classic cartoon sees Peppermint Patty casually invite everyone to Charlie Brown’s house for Thanksgiving—never mind that he’s already heading to his grandmother’s. By the end, Woodstock, Snoopy’s famous feathered sidekick, is spotted enjoying a feast with him.

And what does our beloved Woodstock sink his beak into? None other than a glistening, golden-brown turkey.

Here to bring you the yearly reminder that… Woodstock is a cannibal. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GIgZ41Aliq — Mark Fulton (@Markdful) November 21, 2025

Yes, you read that right. Woodstock, a bird, is feasting upon the flesh of his avian brethren. A betrayal? Or simply a bird of prey succumbing to tradition? The debate rages on.

A Poll Claimed ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Depicted a Grotesque Act of Cannibalism

While some defend Woodstock’s honor, claiming the small yellow bird’s festive feast was not an act of cannibalism, the court of public opinion has returned a guilty verdict. A 2019 poll via Pop Culture revealed a shocking truth: a 59% majority believe our feathered friend is, in fact, a cannibal, leaving a mere 41% to argue his innocence. Devouring a turkey, his distant cousin, on Thanksgiving… a damnable offense.

However, those with a more nuanced understanding of the food chain—and less of a flair for the dramatic—would argue this is simply the circle of life. It’s hardly uncommon for birds to dine on other birds. A hawk snatching a pigeon, for instance, is predation, not cannibalism. A naturalist, standing in Woodstock’s defense, would argue that for this to be true cannibalism, our dear yellow friend would have to be feasting upon the flesh of his exact species.

Despite this fact, every year, disgusted A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving viewers take to social media to find like-minded denizens of the internet. Just last year, a Reddit thread titled “I decided to rewatch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving & I just realized that Woodstock is a cannibal!” popped up and was full of comments.

“We watched it tonight too, my dad had the same thought, ‘So, wait, if Woodstock is eating the turkey, wouldn’t that make him like a cannibal?'” one top comment read.

“This is like if a human ate a monkey. Questionable? Yes, very much so. Cannibalism? Not exactly,” another Reddit user reasoned.

Meanwhile, at least one Disney fan pointed out this is hardly the first time a cartoon fowl ate another bird.

“Seems familiar,” they wrote alongside a shot of Donald Duck and his nephews chowing down on a turkey…