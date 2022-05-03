Kate Middleton Rocked Two Of Summer’s Biggest Shoe Trends With One Classic Dress

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

As part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Prince William and Kate Middleton toured Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas for eight days. The duchess’ Caribbean tour featured a series of breathtaking outfits at every turn. Some notable looks included her vintage Yves Saint Laurent red blazer, her Jenny Packham emerald show stopper, and, of course, the Tory Burch smocked dress she wore in Belize that had everyone buzzing.

But what many might not have noticed is that Middleton paired this internet-breaking dress with not one, but two stylish shoes that we expect to see everywhere this summer.

Kate Middleton Always Dresses Head To Toe

Due to its similar accents, Middleton likely chose this Tory Burch dress as a subtle nod to the colors of the Belizean flag. For most of the festivities that day, the duchess paired the floral summer masterpiece with Stuart Weitzman’s Minx Cork Wedges in camel (Nordstrom.com, $350), which seem to be one of Middleton’s favorites as she’s worn them several times over the years.

(Photo by Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images)

While these wedges added more elegance to Middleton’s warm-weather look, she opted to switch out the high heels for something slightly more practical when exploring the beach town.

Taking comfort and fashion to the next level, Middleton styled her Tory Burch dress with Stella McCartney’s flat white espadrilles (Farfetch, $340). In spite of its casual feel, the raffia and the strongly contrasting white against the cobalt dress gave the ensemble a radiant touch.

(Photo by Chris Jackson- Pool/Getty Images)

If you love the look but don’t want to drop close to $1000 to repliKate Middleton’s exact ensemble for the day, we found some fabulous dupes available via Amazon.

Get The Look For Less

(VICKI-VICKI)

Unlike the Stuart Weitzman Minx Wedges, the Vicki-Vicki wedges do not have a cork platform wedge. Rather, the beautiful espadrille wedge resembles Middleton’s head-turning McCartney flats. The camel Vicki-Vicki jute wedges also have a braided leather strap with adjustable buckle closure.

(Steve Madden)

Steve Madden Poloma Wedges draw inspiration from the Stuart Weitzman Minx Wedge with their braided camel suede detail also found on the ankle closure. An elegant three-inch heel crafted from a jute-like fabric provides the perfect touch to any spring or summer ensemble.

(TOMS)

Never before have comfortable summer shoes looked so stylish. TOMS Classics Crochet Slip Ons offers a convenient slip-on style for summery outings. In addition to being comfortable and convenient, they also boast a delightful lacey design that will add an extra bit of enchanting flair to any outfit.

(Ollio)

For a slightly more delicate look, these lovely lace ballet flats from Ollio also capture the essence of Stella McCartney’s espadrilles. Perfect with a flowy floral dress or jeans and tee, customers recommend ordering a half size down for a better fit. That said, order your normal size if you wish to add inserts for added support.

(Floerns)

If you are looking for a great dupe of Middleton’s Tory Burch dress, look no further than one of Amazon’s best-selling smocked dresses. Similar to the Duchess’ iconic royal tour beachwear, the Floerns floral boho dress stuns with its square neckline, floral detail, and most importantly its smocked bodice. Additionally, the sleeves can be worn off the shoulder or on the shoulder depending on the look desired.

(ZESICA)

In contrast to the Tory Burch dress, this lovely dress from ZESICA doesn’t have a smocked bodice, but it’s still an elegant option for those who prefer a more lightweight, flowy material throughout the neckline. The dress is crafted from soft fabric and boasts a beautiful v-neckline and flattering empire waistline.

