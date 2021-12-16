How To Get Free Food At McDonalds This Month Thanks To Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey just gave the world a Christmas gift, via McDonald’s. While everyone knows that Christmas is Mariah season, this particular Christmas season she worked out a really cool deal with the chain, and basically gifted everyone with free food from Mickey D’s via their new app. Say what you want, but a free Big Mac is a pretty tasty early Christmas gift, and that’s not where the deal ends.

All I Want For Christmas….

As many of you are aware, Mcdonald’s has started putting together celebrity-endorsed orders. It started with the Travis Scott meal and carried over to a BTS deal, among others. But the new Mariah Menu is very different.

Rather than just being food she likes, her special menu will give away food for free to people who use it for the full 12 days up until Christmas. Yes, free food. No fine print, no tricks or traps. Just free food if you spend a dollar each day on the app. The diva dished. “Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order,” Carey said in a press release at the time. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”

It’s safe to say no one is complaining about free food. That’s the kind of gift that keeps on giving. And this special does truly keep giving all the way up until Christmas eve.

…Is FOOD

It all started with a simple tweet between Carey and McDonald’s that said “If Mariah retweets this, everyone gets a free Big Mac. She did, simply putting “you’re welcome” as the response. It was a smart move to use social media to announce it officially and make it all seem that much more organic.

Though the company had announced this back in November, it still has created quite the buzz. As of Monday, December 13th, you could get that free Big Mac by using the app. Every day until Christmas a different menu item will be highlighted and made available for free to customers, from cheeseburgers to chicken nuggets.

People can say what they want about Carey and fast food in general, but 2021 was a tough year for a lot of people and this isn’t a bad way to end it. Heck, you can tell people Mariah Carey bought you a Big Mac and you’d almost be telling the truth.

And Check Out These Great Gift Ideas While You’re Eating!

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System

This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift