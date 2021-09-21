This Sleek Up-do That’s Been Around For Ages Is Finally Getting Its Time In The Spotlight

Finding a stunning hairstyle that stands out among the crowd can be difficult, never mind learning how to master it. Luckily, if you’re unsure how to wear your hair, there is one timeless beauty that’s been around for ages.

A middle-parted, low bun is one sleek romantic hairstyle that will never date. Besides being universally flattering for every face shape and highlighting the best features and cheekbones, this classic head-turner is also surprisingly easy to do, even with unruly hair.

Get the look and learn how to achieve this effortlessly elegant, neck-grazing style by following our step-by-step guide.

How To Master The Sleek, Middle-Parted Bun

The sleek, middle-parted low bun has had quite a deserved renaissance recently, thanks to celebrities like Lily Collins and Jasmine Tookes. They both rocked the look at their weddings.

Moreover, Collins opted for a sleek updo adorned with a thin braided headband and a white ribbon interwoven throughout the bun.

In comparison, Tookes kept it classic and traditional and paid homage to the late Grace Kelly.

And here’s the good part, you won’t need the help of a celebrity hairstylist to achieve this sleek, defying look. To style your hair, all you’ll need are four hair bands, a comb, a hairbrush, and your favorite hairspray.