How-Sean-'Diddy'-Combs'-A-List-guests-allegedly-knew-to-leave-before-parties-got-'Wild'

Since all of the allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have been released to the public, people have become increasingly curious about what actually went down at his famous parties.

A-list celebrities, such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyonce, have been named, as Diddy was known for inviting several high-profile guests.

The rapper’s famous parties, otherwise known as “White Parties”, were said to be quite extravagant. Some stars have commented about what they saw occur at these events. Khloe Kardashian previously said in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, “This party, I think half the people were butt-naked,” when referring to one of Combs’ soirees.

US Weekly reports that in the 14-page-indictment, Diddy’s victims were allegedly drugged and forced to perform sexual acts on guests. The sexual acts involved sex workers and apparently could last ‘days at a time’. Since his arrest, Combs has pleaded not guilty.

Photo by Bryan Bedder/CP/Getty Images for CP

High Profile Celebs Stopped Partying with Diddy After 2 a.m.

A-listers knew when to leave one of Diddy’s bashes before things got too wild. According to a source who apparently “wrangled guests for Diddy’s white parties between 2006 and 2011” these A-list celebs would leave early, between 2 and 3 a.m.

“Girls would start to lose their clothes,” a source told Us Weekly. “That was the signal for people to leave.”

Another source reported sex workers being present that “would do whatever you want.”

Dancer, Adria Sheri English, spoke out against Diddy about what she witnessed at these events. English was a dancer at several of Combs’ parties and was allegedly directed to engage in sexual acts with guests. English’s attorney Mitchell-Kidd said, “As it got later and later, the people who remained were about the debaucherous activities,” further confirming the suspicion things would get dark after the party began to thin out.