How Reba McEntire’s TV Show Is Honoring Dolly Parton This Week

Reba McEntire isn’t done saying goodbye to her friend Dolly Parton. The Oct. 30 episode of the country singer’s sitcom Happy’s Place will pay tribute to Parton one more time.

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The episode, titled “Skeletons in the Closet,” is set on Halloween and Día de los Muertos. It is dedicated to Parton.

“The timing of the episode was so kismet and we actually got to put family members who have passed, I got to put my pet up there on the ofrenda that we built, and we actually put Dolly up there because she had passed that week while we were filming,” star Belissa Escobedo told People.

Escobedo was grateful for the opportunity to showcase her culture, and to be able to pay tribute to the loved ones of the cast and crew.

“It was really beautiful,” she said. “What I love so much about Día de los Muertos is that it brings something so sad like death and grief into this joyous occasion, something to celebrate the life instead of focus on the death.”

The episode ends with a picture of McEntire and Parton and a special message: “We will always love you.”

This isn’t the first time Parton appeared on one of McEntire’s sitcoms; she previously made a guest appearance on the WB series Reba.

Shortly after the legend’s death in August at the age of 80, McEntire paid tribute at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, singing “Appalachian Memories.”