how-princess-diana-spent-her-last-birthday-in-1997

Just two months before her tragic death in Paris, Princess Diana was celebrating her 36th birthday while attending a star-studded gala in London.

The beloved royal, known as “The People’s Princess,” attended a gala held in honor of the Tate Gallery’s Centenary in London on July 1, 1997, the day she turned 36.

Princess Diana was spotted at the event wearing a gorgeous beaded black dress that she received as a birthday gift from her friend and fashion designer, Jacques Azagury. She accessorized the gown with a choker necklace that featured green stones and finished the look with matching earrings.

While at the gala, Diana was greeted with birthday presents, flowers, and cards. She also received a balloon with a cartoon bear.

Months leading up to her death, Princess Diana spent time in the U.S. She gave a speech at a Red Gala-hosted event that was for the victims of landmines. The royal also met with former First Lady Hilary Clinton.

In early August 1997, Diana made her visit to Bosnia to work with the Land Mine Campaign. She also enjoyed a vacation in St. Tropez with her rumored boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed and her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana and Fayed tragically died after their vehicle crashed in Paris’ Pont de l’Alma tunnel. Fayed was declared dead on the scene, while Diana was transported to a nearby hospital. She succumbed to her injuries not long after she arrived at the hospital.

Sarah Ferguson and Charles Spencer Honor Princess Diana On What Would Have Been Her 63rd Birthday

Celebrating what would have been Princess Diana’s 63rd birthday, the royal’s brother Charles Spencer, and her former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson both paid tribute to her.

For his sister, Charles shared a throwback picture of Diana in his Instagram Stories and wrote, “63 years ago today…”

During a March 2024 interview with BBC’s Laura Kuenessberg, Charles opened up about how the media has changed since Princess Diana’s car crash.

“I think it was more dangerous back in the day,” Charles explained. “If I look back to ’97 and Diana’s death—I think that was so shocking [and the] circumstances of the death were so shocking that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it could and couldn’t do. Not because they had a moral judgment, but because it was unacceptable to the public.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson posted a special tribute to Princess Diana, who she referred to as a “dear friend.”

“Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana,” Sarah wrote. “You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind.”

Sarah then added, “I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you. I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend.”