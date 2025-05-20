How One Wisconsin Boy Spent More Than 54 Days In ICU After Tonsil Surgery

Doctors have kept A 12-year-old boy in the ICU for over 54 days after ‘routine’ tonsil surgery. Following the procedure, the child started coughing up blood and has faced several health complications.

Videos by Suggest

According to a report by TMJ4, Liam Klaver went into the hospital for a routine tonsillectomy. However, the youngster started coughing up blood three days later when he was at home. Klaver’s parents reportedly said his carotid artery was ‘knicked’ and hemorrhaged. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the carotid arteries are major blood vessels that supply blood to the brain, face, and neck.

Doctors reportedly placed Liam in a medically induced coma, where they discovered a blood clot in his artery. Unfortunately, Liam’s body rejected the device doctors put in to stop the bleeding, and he had an aneurysm. His mom, Ashleigh, told TMJ4, “Next thing you know, something is going wrong.” His father, Dan, added, “It kind of snowballed.”

Dan recalled that his son yelled “blood” before leaning over the bed rails with blood spraying from his mouth and nose onto the floor.

Doctors Do Not Know When Liam Will Leave The ICU

Doctors reportedly do not know when Liam will be able to leave the hospital. He now has a feeding tube and multiple medical problems. His parents fear he may have brain damage. When the interviewer for TMJ4 asked, “Is he going to be Liam again?” Ashleigh replied, “That is like, that’s a big hope. It’s just a big hope.”

A GoFundMe is live to help the family with medical costs. The fundraiser explains, “The financial burden of Liam’s hospital and recovery bills will be tremendous after months of intensive care.” Liam’s family also shares some insight into his treatment and condition. The fundraiser reads, “During his second surgery, he needed nine units of blood plus additives and during surgery went into cardiac arrest. He coded on the operating table for 10 minutes before doctors were able to revive him. Afterwards, he was intubated for his own safety.” The family also reveals that initial results indicate that Liam does not have brain damage. They ask for prayers and good wishes.