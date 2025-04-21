‘Ghostbusters’ Legend Hospitalized for Serious Surgery: Latest on Annie Potts

Annie Potts, who is best known for her role as Janine Melnitz in the Ghostbusters franchise, has been hospitalized for a serious surgery.

In a post on Instagram, the actress is being transported through a hospital following back surgery. “Post-op space travel,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Recovery time can be creative time.”

The actress’ followers quickly took to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery. “Sending you a lots of prayers meemaw,” one fan wrote.”We love you.”

Another fan stated, “Even post-op, you look beautiful. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Meemaw.”

A fellow admirer related to the actress by writing, “Happy healing! I am 3 weeks post op on my own lumbar diskectomy… 3rd times the charm. With your positive outlook… everything is gonna be great! Sitting is the worst!”

The latest surgery occurred less than a year after Potts had knee replacement surgery. In an August 2024 post, she wrote, “Nurse Gabby took such wonderful care of me after my knee replacement. God always sends an angel when you need them most.”

Since then, Potts has returned to work by appearing on the new Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie and Mandy’s First Date. She is reprising her Young Shelton role as Connie “Meemaw” Tucker on the new CBS sitcom.

Annie Potts Previously Stated that ‘Young Shelton’ Could Have Been Her ‘Last Rodeo’

Just before Young Shelton’s series finale aired, Annie Potts revealed she was considering retirement.

While appearing on The Talk last May, Potts spoke about the emotional farewell to the sitcom.

“I mean, I love the cast,” she explained. “Wonderful character to play. But hey, I’m old, this could be my last rodeo. I mean, I thought about that, though, panicked me a little bit. These things are hard to come by, I’ve had a couple, but they were all tough, so yeah.”

Potts previously told Variety that she and her costars felt “totally ambushed” by CBS’ decision to end the show after seven seasons.

“If a show is starting to drag or lag or have a lack of stories or whatever, then you kind of see it coming,” she pointed out. “We were totally ambushed by this. I was, anyway.”