How Much Is Travis Kelce Worth?

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am.”

Travis Kelce, the two-time Super Bowl champion and star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is currently fourth on the list of highest-paid athletes to play the position.

At 34 years old, Kelce holds an impressive collection of NFL records. However, when it comes to earnings, T.J. Henderson of the Minnesota Vikings, Darren Walker of the New York Giants, and George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers all surpass him, as reported by USA Today.

In the second year of his lucrative four-year, $57.25 million contract with the Chiefs, Kelce is guaranteed an annual salary of $14.3 million until 2026. Nevertheless, in January 2023, the tight end openly acknowledged his frustration with the Chiefs’ adherence to the NFL salary cap.

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” Kelce said during an interview with Vanity Fair. “Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?”

Facebook

The Kansas City Chief tight end referenced how his former teammate Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, immediately started earning “two to three times” what Kelce makes with the Chiefs.

“You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of,” Kelce continued. “I don’t know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I’m quote-unquote worth… But I know I enjoy coming to that building every single day.”

Alongside his NFL earnings, Kelce enjoys a substantial income from lucrative endorsement deals with brands such as Nike, Old Spice, T-Mobile, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and popular fast-food chains like McDonald’s and Papa John’s.

Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo! Finance, estimates that Kelce has a net worth of $30 million. While this sounds like a lot, this would be equivalent to less than the ticket sales from his girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s, last tour according to Business Insider.

Instagram

While this is interesting, we think we speak for everyone when we say a cool $30 million would make anyone of us happy right about now!