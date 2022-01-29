How Much Does A Super Bowl Ad Cost This Year? We Have The Answer

Super Bowl LVI is upon us, and you know what that means: commercials. The big game is typically the most viewed broadcast of the year, so advertisers famously have to shell out millions for just a few seconds. Let’s find out the rate for 2022.

Thirty Expensive Seconds

The Super Bowl is also the Super Bowl of advertising, of course. Corporations invest tons of money in celebrity endorsements just for a short spot during a football game. In 2021, an advertisement during the CBS broadcast cost $5.5 million.

One year later NBC has raised the price. This year, it cost $6.5 million for thirty seconds of screen time. That’s about $217,000 per second. This appears to be the first time the cost has ever gone above $200K per second. Prices remain sky-high despite viewership slipping by a few million every year since the hights of 2014.

Spiraling Out Of Control

The cost of a Super Bowl commercial grew steadily for a long time. In 1967, a spot during the first Super Bowl cost just $37,500. Prices exceeded $1 million per minute for the first time in 1994. Extremely high viewership means the event will always be a favorite among advertisers, and the viral nature of the ads in recent years makes it even more appealing. Where else can you guarantee over 90 million folks will see your commercial?

Some Sneak Peeks

Corporations often keep their ads under wraps until the game itself for maximum response. Instead, companies release teasers for their commercials. That’s right: commercials have teasers now.

Budweiser did not run a commercial in 2021, but it’s going to have a new ad ready for 2022. To help drum of interest, its released a video of its famous Clydesdale trotting.

Jay Lovinger, the president of ad sales and partnerships for NBC Universal, thinks the ads will be a bit more fun in 2022. 2021 was the first Super Bowl during COVID-19, so the tone was a bit dourer. “You’re going to see a slightly lighter tone,” says Lovinger, “and I think the country’s ready for it. “

We also know Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will get some time too. Rakuten is paying for its first Super Bowl ad, and Waddingham was the company’s first and only choice. “I’m so excited to share that I’ve partnered with Rakuten for their first-ever Super Bowl ad,” Waddingham told USA Today, “How cool is that?” Celebrity endorsements are pretty much uniform these days, and they probably don’t come cheap.

More Trending News

Why Coca-Cola won’t be running any ads in the Super Bowl this year

Why The Original ‘Jake From State Farm’ Actor Had To Be Re-Cast

Why Did The ‘Can You Hear Me Guy’ Switch From Verizon To Sprint?

Here’s Stephanie Courtney’s Net Worth aka Flo From Progressive