How A Mom Searching On Google Saved Her Son’s Life

One mother turned to Google for help, and it managed to help save her son’s life. According to the Daily Mail, six-year-old Witten Daniel’s health began to deteriorate after being hospitalized on April 28 and diagnosed with what doctors believed was the flu.

Videos by Suggest

Mother Saved Son’s Life After Turning To Google For Help

His mother, Casey Daniel, from Texas, was terrified after her son quickly lost his ability to walk, talk, and even breathe on his own, KCBD reported. These severe symptoms seemed a lot worse than the common flu.

“There are no words to describe how horrifying it is to see your child in that kind of condition,” said Casey.

Doctors later diagnosed her son with a cavernous malformation, also known as a cavernoma. This is a rare and abnormal tangle of the blood vessels, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Still, Casey didn’t want to accept this as the answer. Witten was suffering multiple strokes and seizures during his hospital stay, and he wasn’t improving. Doctors told Casey they couldn’t do much more to help him, claiming he would likely never walk or talk again.

“To see him go from completely active and the top of his game, literally, to completely paralyzed and not able to breathe, it was…there are no words to describe how horrifying it is to see your child in that kind of condition,” she told KCBD NewsChannel 11.

A Risky Surgery

His mother turned to Google, and her research eventually led her to Dr. Jacques Morcos, a UTHealth Houston neurosurgeon who specializes in cavernoma.

“I looked at the images and I thought this could be done,” said Morcos. “I said, let’s transfer you here.”

It only took a few days before they transferred Witten to Houston to perform the risky surgery. Morcos headed the surgery with the help of pediatric neurosurgeon Manish Shah.

After a four-hour operation, it was a success, and Witten came out of it healed. Despite how risky the surgery was, Witten has now been able to return home to Lubbock. He even celebrated his seventh birthday, began second grade, and is back to playing baseball.

“I want to say thank you to Dr. Morcos and Dr. Shah for letting me see my friends again,” said Witten to the doctors.

This story is a lesson to all parents to do their extensive research. When it comes to rare medical conditions like cavernoma, you need to know all possibilities.